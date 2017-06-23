Liberia: Court Detains Prison Compound Supt.

-For Rejecting Prisoner At Facility

Monrovia City Court has detained the superintendent of Monrovia Central Prison (MPC) for rejecting a prisoner at the facility. Marca J. Marvey Sirleaf was on Tuesday summoned by the court for a while on a prisoner bench at the Temple of Justice.

The summoning of the MCP superintendent was predicated upon her refusal to receive a prisoner, Suku Mensah who was sent by the court on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Superintendent Sirleaf has previously allowed several prisoners jailed at the prison compound unless for the one rejected, a situation she justified as over crowdedness.

According to her, the prison now overcrowded was only built for over 370 persons, but for now there are over a thousand inmates.

"The charge on this commitment doesn't constitute ground for admission as our prison is overcrowded and congested," she said in her justification.

"On the 19 day of June 2017, MCP superintendent without any legal rights whatsoever, purposely refused to accept and commit into the prison facility Suku Mensah having being acquainted with his statutory and constitutional rights, failed to exercise same," the writ of summon noted.

The court on Tuesday ordered the appearance of the superintendent in order to give sufficient and legal reasons why she should not and cannot be held in contempt of the court for her action.

The court considered the action MCP as deliberate, refusing and failing to accept and commit into the prison facility defendant Mensah in the face of commitment issued and signed by the presiding judge of the court.

However, the contempt charge against her is yet to be dropped until legal grounds can be given for her refusal to commit a prisoner as she was later released on the prayer of the County Attorney, J. Daku Mulbah.