Liberia: Weah, Sherman, PYJ Performed Poorly

The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) has released its 2016 legislative report card with several senators and representatives scoring F (fail).

IREDD is a civil society organization that monitors the Liberian legislature, the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate's performance both individually and collectively for a particular period under review.

Addressing a news conference Tuesday at the group's headquarters in Sinkor, IREDD executive director, Harold Aiddo said the report focuses on representation, lawmaking and oversight responsibilities in which lawmakers have traditional constitutional mandate to execute their formal responsibilities in the interest of their constituents and the country at large.

Aiddo said the report cited the political leader of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and Senator of Montserrado County, George Weah, former ruling Unity Party chairman now Senator of Grand Cape mount County, Cllr. Varney Sherman and the political leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) who is Senator of Nimba County, Prince Johnson have poorly performed for the period under review

"There were five Senators who got the lowest plenary attendance at the Liberian Senate. They include George Weah, Prince Johnson, Varney Sherman, Mathew Jaye and Marshall Dennis. The five senators got the average score of F," the report disclosed.

The report also highlighted Senators George Weah, Prince Johnson, Mathew Jaye and Marshal Dennis as senators who got the lowest plenary debate, while Senators Geraldine Doe-Sheriff, Alphonso Gaye, Milton Teahjay and Nyonblee Lawrence as those with the highest plenary debate.

This is the second time in succession that the Montserrado County Senator has been ranked as poorly performing lawmaker by the monitoring group since his ascendency on Capitol Hill.

On the other hand, the IREDD report also revealed that there were 14 Representatives who attended almost all of the 78 plenary sessions that were held by the House of Representatives.

Those the report named are Rep. Prince Moye, Bong County, Rep. Mary Karwor, Grand Bassa County, Rev. Julie Wiah, Lofa County, Rep. Clarence Massaquoi, Lofa County and Jeremiah McCauley, Sinoe County among others who got the highest plenary attendance, with A.

"There were six Representatives who got the highest debates in plenary session. Those Representatives include Gabriel Smith, Grand Bassa, Byron Browne, Grand Bassa, Thomas Fallah, Montserrado, Larry Younquoi, Nimba and Byron Zanwea, River Cess counties. They all were seen speaking 100 times and above in session," the IREDD report stressed.

However, IREDD has cautioned lawmakers to take seriously the work of the Liberian people by ensuring that they attend plenary session to do the business of the Liberian people.

The group also wants the House of Representatives amend its standing rules (Rule 54.2) which gives the appointing power of committee heads including statutory committees to the Speaker.