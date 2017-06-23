press release

Solidarity summit on refugees is underway at Munyonyo in Kampala.

Below are some of the main issues picked from the key note speakers at the summit.

Problems we have to safe to take care of refugees, Food, water, allowance3s for clothing and other house hold needs - President Yoweri Museveni.

Shelter is the biggest problem for the refugees- Museveni

Families lost their property in their homes but let them not lose the opportunity to be educated when they come here- Museveni.

These children who lost everything should not lose track in education and skills - Museveni.

When refugees come into a country, they bring new skills. Americans have also benefited from Refugees.

Uganda would not have been colonized if we didn't have bad chiefs- Museveni.

We have always known how to deal with refugees. Our concept with refugees has always been dynamic- Museveni.

Earlier, the UN Secretary General, Mr Antonio Guterres while addressing the summit had said "This is the biggest refugee exodus since the Rwanda Genocide."

Your solidarity today is a must. Assume our responsibility and I count on your solidarity- UN Secretary General, Mr Antonio Guterres.

Step up, recognise the enormous effort Uganda is making, and support this country in this moment- Guterres.

Drought is severe and Uganda is facing its own problems. It is not a matter of generosity it is a matter of justice - Guterres.

Uganda's approach a symbol of integrity of refugee protection regime, unfortunately not reflected elsewhere - Guterres.

The International community must step up to give Uganda all the support needed to support refugees - Guterres.

I have seen the Uganda borders open. But not all doors are open in the world, even in countries that are richer - Guterres.

Everything must be done to end the war in South Sudan - Guterres.

Over 700,000 of the 1.2 million refugees in Uganda are children. In Uganda, children discover hope -refugeevoices