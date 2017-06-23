Liberia: LFA 1st Division Weekend Preview

The 2016/1017 Liberia Football Association 1st division championship will this weekend continue with the 12 teams returning to action after match day 17.

At the Blue Field in the PHP community tomorrow, defending champion Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) will go against Watanga FC in the day's lone match.

The Go Blue Boys will be looking to repeat their 2-0 score line, or more, in their last match against Keitrace after forward Prince Saydee and skipper Van-Dave Harmon came off the bench to secure the three points for the champion club.

A win for them will see them move to second on the table with 34 points.

BYC has collected six points from their previous two matches against FC Fassel and Keitrace FC. Tomorrow's match will be newly appointed coach Robert Lartey's third match, and first at the blue field since his return to the club.

With six points above 9th place LPRC Oilers, Watanga will increase their lead against the Oilers if they secure a win at the Blue Field. Having won only one match against IE in their previous league match, it will be intriguing to see them secure two consecutive wins in phase two of the championship. They also have to put up a defensive composure to avoid another defeat, as a defeat will create an opportunity for LPRC to close the gap between them.

On Saturday, it will be another tough moment for coach Gabriel Johns after losing two consecutive matches against LPRC Oilers and BYC in his last two games as his side welcomes league leaders FC Fassel in the day's first encounter.

Keitrace are currently seated 6th on the league table and will lose their position as title contenders if they concede another defeat.

FC Fassel with two wins out of their last five matches need to continue their winning form to maintain their first position on the league table as the season draws to an end.

Coach Sam Chebli's leading goal scorer, skipper James Walatee, who has been off the score sheet for the past three league matches, needs to put on his scoring boot to help his side for their next five league matches.

In the day's second encounter, the Church Boys of Jubilee FC will go against 9th place LPRC Oilers at the ATS.

The Church Boys are seated 7th on the log and will be looking to recover from their defeat to the Soccer Missionaries (FC Fassel) in their last league match. A lone goal from Sidiki Kromah in the 76th minute on Monday saw the Church Boys conceding their second defeat in phase two of the championship.

The final matches in round-18 of the league will climax on Sunday, with two games at the ATS and a match at the North Star Stadium in the Mount Barclay community.

In Sunday's first match, second and third place LISCR FC and Monrovia Club Breweries will battle for top positions in the first encounter.

Undefeated LISCR FC are second on the log and a point above MC Breweries, who are in the third position. The first leg between both sides ended 1-0 after Christopher Jackson netted a lone goal for the Shipping Boys.

The Shipping Boys have secured four victories and a draw in their last five matches, while their opponents MC Breweries have secured three wins and two draws in their last five matches.

In game two at the ATS, Liberia's traditional rivals Invincible Eleven and Mighty Barrolle will clash in another 'rivalry battle.'

A late goal from striker Julius Woto in the first leg between the two sides witnessed the Kayan Pepper Boys collecting the three points against the Sunshine Yellow Boys.

Though the two teams are in the relegation zone, the match between the two sides is Liberia's oldest rivalry that many old folks will turn out to witness.

The final match will be at the North Star Stadium, home to Nimba United, when they take on another relegation side, ELWA United.

Nimba United have won three and drew two of their last five matches, while ELWA United have drawn two and lost three out their last five league games.