Liberia: Athletes Reunion Blazes Atlanta With Red, White and Blue

The national colors: red, white and blue, will be on display in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States from June 23-25 as former and current Liberian sports promoters gather in a major reunion to celebrate what binds them together: sports.

The three-day event will begin today, Friday, at the Monte Carlo Event Hall on 2077 Beaver Ruin Road in the city of Norcross with the arrival of delegates from other US cities, Europe, parts of Africa and Liberia. More than 500 delegates, including women and children, are expected, according to the organizers, who launched the event more than three years ago.

According to the itinerary, tomorrow, Saturday, will witness an executive plenary meeting at Peachtree Ridge Park in Suwanee in the morning and sports, including soccer, basketball and kickball will be held from 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Peachtree Ridge Park in Suwanee.

From 8:30 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. on Saturday, a dinner and awards night will be held at Monte Carlo Event Hall at 2077 Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross. Several former athletes, journalists, sports administrators, and others will be honored with certificates for their contribution to the development of sports in their various disciplines in Liberia.

On Sunday, the final day of the gathering, a financial report will be submitted to the body at 2036 Alcovy Trace Way in Lawrenceville.

To climax the occasion, the third of such since the need for the gathering was put in motion, there will be a sumptuous Farewell Cookout at Peachtree Ridge Park from 2-7p.m. at 3170 Suwanee Creek Road in Suwanee.

The gathering is aimed at rekindling old friendships, reexamining the future of Liberian sports, and what the delegates can do to contribute to the progress of soccer, basketball, kickball, track and field and other sports in the country.

In the past, the delegates contributed funds to assist former athletes in Liberian who either fell sick or faced any other such difficulty.

The athletes' reunion was first held in the twin cities of Minnesota. Philadelphia was to follow, and the celebration returned to Minnesota. Now it is being held in Atlanta, Georgia.

At the end of the meeting, a position paper is expected to be released with an overview of sports development and suggestions to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for onward distribution to the heads of the various disciplines in Liberia.

Ahmadu Sarnor, Wisseh Nyankun (Mama Musa), Sarkpa Nyanseor, the proverbial 'rock of Gibraltar' and Dave Jackley