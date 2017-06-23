23 June 2017

Liberia: Kanvee Adams, Takun J, Others Win ANC Primaries

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

Liberian gospel icon Kanvee Gaine Adams, Hip-co star Jonathan 'Takun J' Koffa and 15 other aspirants were this week chosen to contest on the Alternative National Congress (ANC) ticket in Montserrado County in the October elections. Also elected were Atty. Lafayette Gould, Shiafa L. A. Dennis, Joseph T. P. Cummings, and Pauline Nyanfor, among others.

Party delegates at the ANC headquarters in Sinkor on Wednesday and Thursday, June 21 and 22, elected the 17 individuals from a number of aspirants to run on the party's ticket.

Meanwhile, eleven districts were won on white ballots. Also, the party concluded its nationwide primaries, which were held in Maryland, Lofa,

Nimba, Grand Kru, Sinoe, and Grand Bassa counties. An ANC executive said the aspirants will prove a strong and highly influential ticket for the October elections.

It may be recalled that Mrs. Kanvee Gaine Adams told journalists that she understood the people of her district. "I am dedicated to alleviating their plight, bring hope to district 6 and thus challenge the status quo," she said.

The Alternative National Congress gained full-fledged party status in 2013. The party's political leader, Alexander B. Cummings, joined the race for the Liberian presidency early last year and, following his Alternative Day Rally, has been making steady headway on his climb to the nation's highest seat.

He became the standard-bearer of the ANC in April and chose Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh as his running mate.

