Ghana: We Need Investments to Do Big Things - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has encouraged investors to choose Ghana as an investment destination as the country is committed to ensuring a win-win situation with any investor.

"The six-month-old Akufo-Addo government is committed to transforming Ghana's economy, ensuring macro-economic stability and managing our resources efficiently. We need significant investments to do big things, and any investor will find in us a partner committed to ensuring a win-win situation," he said in an interaction with the President of the China Exim Bank, Liu Liange, in Beijing, China.

Dr Bawumia noted that government was looking for "significant investments to do big things" and was strategizing to make sure the private sector thrives in a business-friendly environment.

Dr Bawumia is in China on a four-day state visit at the invitation of the Chinese government. The visit is meant to deepen diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

On his part, Mr Liu said the Chinese Exim Bank was ready to assist Ghana "in the area of high-speed railway, aviation, industry, manufacturing, and the other priority areas for the government of Ghana" to boost the economy.

Dr Bawumia, as part of his visit, will hold bilateral talks with Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao and attend the China-Africa Industrial Capacity Cooperation-Ghana Promotion Conference.

Dr Bawumia is expected to return to Accra on Sunday, 25 June, 2017.