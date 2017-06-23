Burundi: Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming Meets With Outgoing Burundian Ambassador to China Pascal Gasunzu

On June 16, 2017, Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming met with the outgoing Burundian Ambassador to China Pascal Gasunzu.
Speaking positively of the contributions made by Pascal Gasunzu during his tenure in promoting the development of China-Burundi relations, Zhang Ming hoped that he could continuously care for the development of bilateral relations in future and support bilateral friendly cooperation. Pascal Gasunzu thanked China for its precious support during his terms of office, and said he will constantly devote himself to the cause of China-Burundi friendship.