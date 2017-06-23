23 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: The Truth Shall Come Out One Day Says Sitti

Dar es Salaam — Three years after she abdicated the Miss Tanzania crown the age issue still continues to be a thorn in Sitti Mtemvu's flesh.

This week while speaking to local website Bongo 5 the troubled beauty queen said it was something that her way of life completely.

She however promises that one day Tanzanians will get to know her real age and some of the untold story about the Miss Tanzania saga.

"I thank God that I am doing well because that was some huge scandal and after I was done I decided to go back to school. I am glad that completed my studies and I am now doing my own business," said Sitti. She added: the issue of age is something that I don't think I am ready to speak about but one day with God's grace I shall lay bare the truth and everyone will know what really happened.

After being disgraced Sitti wrote a book which she titled Chozi La Sitti, a book that she continues to market and according to her it is a book that empowers the youth.

