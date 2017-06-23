23 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: No Plan to Limit Number of Children a Family Can Have, Govt Says

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The government has no plan to introduce a family planning policy to limit the number of children in a family.

This was revealed in Parliament on Friday by deputy minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, when she was responding to Ms Magdalena Sakaya (Kaliua-CUF), who wanted to know if the government planned to introduce a family planning policy to limit the number of children a family should be allowed to have.

Dr Kijaji said the government would continue with public awareness campaigns to sensitise people on the importance of family planning methods.

"We are conducting awareness campaigns on the importance of family planning to have a number of children one can afford to raise," she told the Parliament.

