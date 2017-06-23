Tanzania: TRA Directed to Exempt Older Persons From Paying Property Tax

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials to exempt older persons aged 60 and above from paying property tax.

"We want TRA to prepare for property tax collection with effect from July 1 this year without forgetting to adhere to laws," he noted.

"I don't want any complaints brought to my table that older persons aged 60 and above pay property tax."

Mr Majaliwa said this on Thursday, while speaking to Chato District leaders and residents, who attended the launch of a TRA premise.

He also directed TRA to collect such tax in urban and not in rural areas, where there were mainly grass thatched roofs.

"Don't extend your services to rural areas. I want you to go to urban areas, identify all houses and prepare a friendly modality for property tax payment," he noted.

Meanwhile, delivering a speech on one-storey building worth Sh1.4 billion, TRA Commissioner General Charles Kichere commended taxpayers for their positive response in tax payment.

"In a fresh bid to respond to an increase in the number of taxpayers in Chato District last year we started the construction of this modern building, which was completed in June this year," explained Mr Kichere.

The number of taxpayers have gone up to 600 people in 2016/17, up from 150 in 2010/11, according to him.