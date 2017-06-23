Tanzania: Govt Spends Sh64 Billion On Construction, Renovation of Teachers' Houses

Dodoma — The government has spent Sh64 billion for the construction of 283 new teachers' houses and renovation during the 2016/17 fiscal year, according to deputy minister in the Presidents' Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Selemani Jafo.

He was responding to Tabora MP Musa Ntimizi (CCM), who wanted to know, when the government would construct and renovate teachers' houses in different parts of the country.

In his supplementary question, Mr Ntimizi highlighted an acute shortage of teachers' houses in the country.

Responding, Mr Jafo said teachers' houses was a big challenge, but the government would continue taking steps to address the problem. He added that in the current financial year the government had set aside enough funds for the construction of teachers' houses throughout the country.

"We are aware of a desperate plight of teachers, as most of them live far away from their workplace," he said.

He assured members of the public that the government was keen on solving all problems facing the teachers and enable them to deliver. "Teachers are key people for the country's development and the fifth phase government is determined to improve their working environment," he added.