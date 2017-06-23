Cameroon: Bilingual Graduates - Special Recruitment Launched

Information indicates that application files shall be submitted on or before September 17, 2017

Following instructions from the President of the Republic, implemented by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms has launched an operation to recruit some 1,000 bilingual graduates into the Public Service for the 2017 financial year. The operation is aimed at redressing the issue of shortage of teachers in the science and technical subjects. According to an announcement issued by the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Michel Ange Angouing, the selection of candidates shall be through the study of files by an organ put in place by the order establishing the organisational framework of the operation. In total, 24 technical subjects are concerned and 10 science subjects.

The announcement indicate that applications shall be received from Cameroonians of both sexes who meet all requirement that grant access to Public Service jobs, be at least 17 and at most 40 years of age as at June 30, 2017 and be a holder of a certificate or qualification in the science or technical subjects concerned. Interested candidates are expected to compile a file which shall be submitted, against a receipt, at a Regional Governor's Office on or before September 15, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. An application file, which is supposed to be submitted with a fiscal stamp affixed on it, can be obtained from the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform's Regional delegations or downloaded from the Ministry's website (www.minfopra.gov.cm). Complete application should comprise amongst other things: a photocopy of marriage certificate for married persons, photocopy of the required certificate and photocopy of National Identify Card or passport.

The announcement specifies that exceptionally, no application fee shall be required from candidates. Incomplete or late application files containing documents not signed by the competent authority shall not be accepted. It is worthy to stressed that candidates who shall be finally retained shall be recruited through the signing of an engagement contract and will be definitely retained and posted to the regions where teaching staff in the science or technical subjects are most needed.

