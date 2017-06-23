Plans are already underway for a national anti-graft policy that cuts across every sector, a strategy that will place an anti-corruption drive into top gear, Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan has stated.

Officiating at the opening of the International High Level Meeting On Anti-Corruption Reforms in Tanzania yesterday in Dar es Salaam, Ms Samia said the strategy would, among other things, bring about accessibility to justice and protection of whistle-blowers and witnesses.

Other matters would include governance reforms to both public and private sectors, changing of culture and altitudes towards the public and transparency to the public.

Ms Samia told participants to the high-level meeting that the policy would also bring about increased government revenue while improving the quality of goods and services to spur citizens' willingness to pay tax.

She made it clear that fighting corruption was vital for the country's sustainable development, adding that the government was committed to combating the vice. "Corruption undermines the rule of law ... so it erodes public trust to the government; it increases inequality where the poor suffer the most.

It increases the cost of doing business, brings about inefficiency and wastage of resources while also encouraging crime and illicit financial flow," she said.

VP Samia warned participants that no country was immune from corruption, insisting that developing countries and especially African states have continued to suffer for decades from the effects of the vice.

Backing up her argument, Vice-President Samia said the 2012 report of the African Union High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows and the United Economic Commission for Africa clearly stated that Africa lost approximately US dollars 850 billion in illicit financial flows between 1970 and 2008.

She said in the last 50 years Africa lost over US dollars 1 trillion, a figure that was almost equal to what the continent received in the said period of time.

According to the figures divulged by African Union in 2002, VP Samia said, African continent has been losing more than 25 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to corruption while the African Development Bank (AfDB) revealed that 50 per cent of tax revenue is lost every year.

Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Director General Valentino Mlowola said the unprecedented tenacity displayed by the government in the fight against corruption has sent the message to individuals who wanted to live and operate in the country that practising corruption was a risky endeavour.

"We all know the effects of corruption to the lives of millions in our countries. Corruption has adverse effects to social, economic and political stability of any society," Mlowola said.

He added: "In fact every major threat to peace and security such as organized crime, be it terrorism, narco trade, human trafficking and arms smuggling there is bloody hand of corruption." The anti-corruption boss said Tanzania had recorded significant achievements in the fight against corruption.

Indicators of encouraging trend include establishment of an anti-graft division within the High Court, filing of 15 high-profile court cases against prominent figures and removal from public office of government officials suspected to indulge themselves in corruption.

Speaking on the legislative aspects, Director General Mlowola said the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act (PCCA) appeared to be lenient, arguing that preference of fines over imprisonment tended to "water down" the legal sanctions to punish offenders.

The anti-graft chief said the government and PCCB would continue devising new strategies and mechanism in the fight against the vice by scaling up prevention measures and become more proactive, employing modern techniques in investigation, especially in grand corruption cases and enhancing public awareness on compliance to laws, rules and regulations.