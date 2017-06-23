Tanzania: Elders Spared From Paying Property Tax

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has prevented Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) from collecting property tax from senior citizens aged above 60 years, adding that the tax watchdog should observe the laws of the country.

"TRA should prepare to collect property tax from July 1, 2017 and in the discharge of this exercise they should obey the law and all residential houses owned by people of above 60 years should not be taxed," he said.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directive yesterday when addressing residents of Chato District who attended the inauguration of the TRA building at the district in Geita Region.

The premier directed the TRA officials to collect property tax from the urban centres and not in rural areas because those in the rural areas were not supposed to pay that tax.

"Don't go to the rural areas because the grass-thatched houses cannot be taxed... go around the areas in the urban centres and allocate all the buildings that are supposed to pay tax and put measures in place that will provide room for payment.

Amid a cheering crowd, Mr Majaliwa asked residents to demand receipts when purchasing various goods. "When given those receipts make sure you cross check if the value of money used to buy those products is similar to that written on your receipts," he stressed.

He added that there were few individuals who were playing around figures to evade tax, for example a person buying a product at 100,000/- may end up with a receipt with 10,000/-.

Earlier on when giving a report on the construction of the newly inaugurated building, TRA Commissioner Gen eral, Charles Kicheere, said the construction begun on July 12, last year and that it was completed on June 12, this year.

"The building cost the government 1.4bn/- and its need came after an increase of the number of tax payers in Chato District from 150 people in 2010/2011 to 600 people in 2016/2017," he said.

According to him, the building would reduce a distance and chaos as initially the tax payers were forced to commute up to 120 kilometres to Geita Regional Headquarters to settle their outstanding dues.

He added that in the next few days TRA would accomplish the construction of other buildings in Mara and Iringa as well as putting up other buildings in the regions of Simiyu, Katavi, Njombe and Manyara. Also, he added, the tax watchdog would have another building in the newly established special tax region of Kahama.

According to Mr Kicheere, the new districts that would soon open TRA offices are Kondoa, Longido, Bunda and Arumeru. In the next fiscal year, TRA expects to collect 17.106 trillion/-.