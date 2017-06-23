23 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Death Claims Five, Including Two Children Who Ate Fruits

Five people died in separate incidents that occurred in Mbeya and Manyara regions, police have reported. In the first incident a man identified as Matokeo Manyula (30), a resident of Isangala Village in Mbalizi District, Mbeya Region died after being attacked by unidentified people who used a machete.

The Mbeya Regional Police Commander (RPC), Dhahiri Kidavashari, told the 'Daily News' over the phone that the body of the deceased was found around 23:00hrs in the compound of a local brew drinking joint.

He said investigations were underway, and that the body of the deceased was preserved at Ifisi Hospital pending burial arrangements by relatives. In another incident, a person identified as Furaha Morning (38), a resident of Katumba in Mabubu village in Kyela District got drowned in Kipake River.

"Preliminary investigations have established that the deceased had gone to the river to wash his clothes." Some reports indicate that the deceased was suffering from epilepsy.

Police in Mbeya Region are holding two Ethiopian nationals identified as Sebisibe Melele (18) and Berisk Tamaliam (16) over entering the country illegally. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday evening at Itanji Street, Iyunga, in Mbeya town.

The RPC said procedures of handing the suspects to Immigration Department were underway. In Manyara, two children have died and three others were admitted to hospital in Kiteto District after eating fruits that are suspected to have been poisonous.

Manyara Regional Police Commander (RPC) Francis Massawe said the children from the same family were grazing cattle when they spotted pumpkins and ate some.

Commander Massawe named the deceased as Leiyo Birikaa and Nanyanyi Birikaa, both aged eight, and those being treated in hospital, and whose conditions were serious, as Tadeko Birikaa (4), Nukianga Birikaa (6) and Kitonyiri Birikaa (10).

