The Independent Electoral Commission issued UNDP and EU stickers to commercial drivers during the National Assemble Election for visibility of their support in the election.

The National Assemble Election has since been held and the stickers are still on some of the commercial vehicles.

Therefore, the IEC hereby directs all those drivers who still have these stickers on their vehicles to remove them forthwith for these are not UNDP or EU vehicles.

Signed: Alieu Mommar Njai

Chairman