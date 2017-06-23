23 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: High Court Orders KMC Registrar to Produce Documents

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Sainabou Wadda Cisse of the High Court in Banjul has ordered the registrar of Kanifing Magistrates' Court to transmit the records of proceedings of one Musa Camara to the High Court registry for onward transmission to her court.

The judge's order came following an application made by the appellant counsel, Ibrahim Kijera, who intimated to the court that the case had been stalled for some time, noting that the appeal was filed last year.

It would be recalled that the appellant was convicted and sentenced to six (6) years imprisonment without option of a fine by the Kanifing Magistrates' Court presided over by magistrate Momodou Bojang on 6 April 2016, for the offence of housebreaking and stealing.

The case was adjourned until 26 July 2017, for mention.

