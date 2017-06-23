Tanzania: Your Days Are Counted, 'Money Eaters' Warned

Government officials who pocketed money meant for farm inputs have their days counted yesterday as President John Magufuli ordered that stern measures be taken against them.

In another development, Dr Magufuli issued an eightday ultimatum to all district executive directors to procure biological pesticides from the Kibaha-based Tanzania Biotech Product to fight malaria in their areas.

"I was told only four local government authorities had procured the pesticides ... yet our people continue to die of malaria, the directors have until June 30, to go to Kibaha to purchase the pesticides," he ordered.

He hailed former President Jakaya Kikwete for spearheading the establishment of the factory; the one and only in Africa, to fight against the deadly disease.

"If we efficiently used the solution we could eradicate malaria once for all just like Zanzibar or Britain; our people are reluctant to buy the pesticide and yet the government spends billions of money annually to import drugs for malaria," he noted.

During the current financial year, the government has set aside about 250bn/- to import medicines, some of which are used to treat malaria. President Magufuli revealed yesterday that he had directed the Treasury to pay 1.3bn/- to the Kibaha plant to purchase the solution which has remained idle without local buyers and yet other countries have been buying from the same factory as they strive to eradicate malaria.

The plant is designed to produce pesticide that kills malaria mosquitoes and is under National Development Corporation (NDC). Regarding the farm inputs, it was obvious that Dr Magufuli had smelt rat in the process of distributing the inputs at the benefit of some dishonest government officials.

"I have directed the Prime Minister, the Minister for Agriculture, Regional Commissioners and District Commissioners to deal with these officials who channelled the inputs to non-existing farmers," Dr Magufuli directed here yesterday at the end of his three-day working visit in Coast Region.

Dr Magufuli was irked that some officials had deliberately listed ghost beneficiaries for the inputs, directing the Premier and other leaders to take necessary actions. "Some of these culprits are government officials ... they even listed some people who had long passed away," the president remarked.

Earlier, Coast Regional Commissioner Evarist Ndikilo said the Bagamoyo-Msata road was key in opening opportunities in trade, agriculture and tourism. "The road will attract investment and boost industrialization in the region; previously the road used to be closed during rainy season," he remarked.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads), Eng. Patrick Mfugale, said the tarmac road will have a life span of 20 years and can accommodate vehicles of not more than 56 tonnes.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said the road is an important alternative to the Dar es Salaam-Ruvu-Chalinze road which has been experiencing traffic congestion.