Tanzania: Everton to Land in Dar es Salaam With Full Squad

English Premier League (EPL) side Everton FC has announced that it will come with its full squad ahead of their encounter against champions of SportPesa Super Cup Gor Mahia.

The friendly game is expected to be played on July 13th at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam with sports fans in the country eagerly waiting for the match.

Everton through its media department announced that they will take their friendly game against Gor Mahia seriously since it is important for their next season league preparations.

"We are going to Tanzania with the first squad as we are preparing for the English Premier League season," said part of the statement. Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Everton FC John Elstone said their trip is essential as they are building their competitive team for the next EPL season.

"It is part of our preparations for the next season. We are planning to perform better next season, hence Tanzania will be part and parcel of our preparations," he said.

Gor Mahia got the privilege to face Everton after emerging the champions of SportPesa Super Cup which involved teams from Tanzania and Kenya.

Football fans from Kenya have already started preparing themselves to come in the country to witness the massive match, whereas their counterparts from Tanzania are just waiting for the big day to come.