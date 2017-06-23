Tanzania: Morogoro, Mwanza Sparkle At Umishumta

Mwanza — Morogoro region have maintained their dominancy at the ongoing inter-primary school games (Umitashumta) in Volleyball by winning their three games at Butimba School courts.

Speaking after their 3-0 set victory over Rukwa, Morogoro head coach Iddi Mahenya said he was confident that his team will win their two remaining matches against Geita and Katavi so as to qualify for the next round.

Mahenya says the tournament is very difficult because every team is well prepared and the tournament is very tough and highly challenging. Sengida defeated Kagera by 3-0 set in Girls category of the volleyball championship at the same venue yesterday.

Iringa overpowered Dodoma by 3-0 sets while Lindi thrashed Tabora also by 3-0 sets. Coast Region recorded a 3-1 win over Tabora at the same venue yesterday.

In boys Category, Lindi registered a 3-0 set win against Songwe while the host Mwanza defeated Tanga by 3-0 sets. Lindi volleyball team head coach Moses Ngaeje said he was optimistic both his boys and girls teams will qualify to the next round.

Ngaeje called upon the government to continue supporting sports for the purpose of building a strong team. In football, Mwanza pulverized Dodoma 6-0 in a one-sided game at Butimba Magereza grounds before Coast Region claiming a 2-0 victory over Katavi at the same venue yesterday morning.

Also played yesterday was a Goal ball boys match between Mara and Tabora which the former suffered a humiliating 14-1 deafeat.