Tanzania: Mayanga Clears Air On Samatta

TAIFA Stars Head Coach, Salum Mayanga, has unveiled tight schedule as the main reason that forced him to drop three key players in the squad that left yesterday for Cosafa Cup Championship in South Africa.

Mayanga said yesterday in Dar es Salaam prior to the team's departure that tight schedule forced him to drop the team captain, Mbwana Samatta and Farid Mussa, who play professional football in Belgium and Spain respectively.

He said the third player, Ibrahim Ajib was dropped to give a room for the technical bench to test other upcoming players. Also faced Mayanga axe is the Premier League top scorer, Abdulrahaman Mussa whom he said was nursing injury.

Explaining further, Mayanga said they were forced not to include the team skipper Samatta who plays for Belgian topflight league side KRC Genk because his holiday leave ends on June 27 and has to go back to join his team.

He, however, said Samatta was ready to play in the Cosafa tournament hadn't been for a tight schedule. He said Farid Mussa is still needed by his Spanish side, Club Deportivo Tenerife which is seeking promotion to the topflight league from the Second Division which is also known as La Liga 2 in the Spanish football league system.

Tanzania is participating in the tournament for the third time as a guest nation and is pooled in group A alongside Mauritius, Malawi and Angola while group B team comprises Mozambique, Seychelles, Madagascar and Zimbabwe.

Speaking about the team preparations, Mayanga said the squad is well-drilled for the tournament and that they are going to compete and not just to participate. He added they will also utilise the championship as preparation for their July CHAN qualifying match against Rwanda's Amavubi in mid July .

Taifa Stars will kick off their campaign in the Cosafa Cup on Sunday against Malawi ' The Flames' at the Moruleng Stadium before taking on Angola on June 27 and winding up the group stage mission against Mauritius on June 29.

The squad that left yesterday comprises goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Azam FC), Benno Kakolanya (Young Africans ) and Said Mohammed from Mtibwa Sugar FC while right backs are Shomari Kapombe (Azam FC), Hassan Ramadhan (Young Africans) and left backs are Gadiel Michael (Azam FC) and Amim Abdulkarim from Toto Africans FC. Central defenders are Erasto Nyoni (Azam FC), Salim Abdallah (Mtibwa Sugar), Abdi Banda (Simba SC) and Nurdin Chona (Tanzania Prisons).

Holding midfielders are Himid Mao (Azam FC) and Salmin Hoza (Mbao FC) while attacking midfielders are Mzamiru Yassin (Simba), Simon Msuva (Young Africans), Raphael Daudi (Mbeya City) and Shizza Kichuya (Simba SC).

Strikers are Thomas Emmanuel Ulimwengu (AFC Eskilstuna - Sweden), Mbaraka Yusuf (Kagera Sugar), Stamili Mbonde (Mtibwa Sugar), Elius Maguli (Dhofar Sc) and Shabani Idd from Azam FC.

The 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup will be played at two venues in South Africa's North West Province - the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace and Moruleng Stadium - both provide world-class facilities for the players and spectators alike.