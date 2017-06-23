Tanzania: Finance Bill Gives Taxpayers Reason to Smile, Caress Pockets

THE Finance Bill, 2017, came for the second and third readings here yesterday, providing for amendment of 15 legislations related to the country's tax regime.

Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango told the House that the amendments envisage introducing, modifying, reducing or repelling the rates of various taxes, duties, levies and fees as well as improving tax collections.

The Bill that seeks to enact the Finance Act, 2017, will give legal support in the execution of the 31.7tri/- national budget that Members of Parliament endorsed overwhelmingly here on Tuesday.

Dr Mpango said the Bill amends the Electronic and Postal Communications Act, widening the scope of floating communication companies' shares on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

Under the proposed changes, Tanzanians or any Tanzanian institution, Tanzanians in the Diaspora, companies jointly owned by Tanzanians and foreigners as well as citizens and institutions in any of the East African Community member states will be allowed to buy shares in the communication firms listed on the bourse.

The amendments further exempt companies with application service licence from issuing to public 25 per cent of its shares. The minister said the changes in the Income Tax Act aim at subjecting non-profit making organizations to justify non-profit making through normal taxes process instead of being removed from the tax net procedure.

The amendments impose withholding tax on payments derived by small and medium sale of minerals. Under the Bill, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) will collect wharfage revenue and all public moneys will be collected through the government e-Payment Gateway System, with the view of curbing revenue losses by ministries, departments and public institutions.

Proposed changes in the Tax Administration Act aim at enhancing voluntary tax compliance through improved chargeability and collection of interest on late payments of taxes, enabling the collection of penalties arising out of breach of tax laws to be collected by TRA.

The Budget Committee Chairperson, Ms Hawa Ghasia, commended the Bill, saying the government had obliged to over 80 per cent of all the legislators' demands. She asked MPs to pass the Bill for the implementation of the budget.

But, the deputy shadow minister for Finance, Mr David Silinde, belittled the Bill, saying it had been presented against House rules; the Momba MP on Chadema ticket decried harassment by the traffic police officers whom he claimed had been given targets to collect money through fines.

"It's not appropriate to use fines as a source of government revenues," charged the legislator, raising concern over high number of taxes, which discourage investors.