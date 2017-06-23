Tanzania: Key Medical Conference Slated for Dar es Salaam

AN International conference drawing over 400 local and international experts organized by the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) will be held on June 29 and 30.

The institution's Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Ephata Kaaya, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that Vice-President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan would grace the opening ceremony.

He said the focus of the conference was aimed at communicating, learning and sharing skills based on research findings from various researchers, health care providers and other stakeholders from Tanzania, USA, Malawi, Uganda, Norway, China, Japan, Nige ria, Kenya, Ethiopia and Switzerland.

Speaking at a media briefing session on Wednesday, Prof Kaaya said: "Study findings to be presented at the conference include one on how to eradicate malaria by using a new method of monitoring patients and giving medicines to people at risk of getting infections." He mentioned others as treatment for kidney, as well problems related to childbirth.

To be discussed too is food supplements for mothers with small children, nourishment for infants and reducing malnutrition for children aged below five.

He said the conference will involve oral presentations of 122 scientific articles whose topics include communication information and communication technology in the health sector, traditional and alternative medicine, research on infectious diseases, health systems research and primary research on health issues.

The Director of Education and Professional Development at MUHAS, Dr Doreen Mloka, said the conference would provide more opportunities for young scientists to develop their talents.

"MUHAS will publicise recent findings of scientific research from various research projects within the country and abroad for the past few years," she said, adding that the theme is 'Proper interpretation of research in order to achieve sustainable development'.