Tanzania: Hockey Body to Mark Olympic Day in Style

Tanzania hockey fraternity will mark the Olympic Day in its style at the Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Youth Park in Dar es Salaam today.

Tanzania Hockey Association (THA) Kaushik Doshi told the 'Daily News' yesterday that preparation for the busy-schedule has been finalised. Doshi said that the event has been organised by THA in collaboration with Italian coordinator, Valentina Quaranta and will stage several events to colour the day.

He said that ten teams with mixed boys and girls from Dar-based primary schools will compete at the hockey 5 aside tournament. Doshi said that this is the second time Tanzania Hockey Association is celebrating such an event, last being in 2016.

He said the gala will also mark the inauguration of training on wheelchair hockey, a group of mixed teenagers with and without disability will attend.

The secretary added that the training will be followed with wheelchair hockey match between Juhudi Secondary School and a group of disabled teenagers in an event organised by Mariana Mponji from the Paralympics Committee.

Doshi noted: "The aim is for all to experience a new way of thinking and playing hockey, for the teenagers with disability to play together with their fellows without disability.

"For the teenagers without disability, it will be a chance to experience what it means to be disabled and live with a physical impairment, so it will be an opportunity for awareness for these children." He said that over 4 million participants across the five continents took part in Olympic Day last year.

"Olympic Day 2017 is an opportunity for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Movement to continue expanding the engagement with athletes," he said.

It is also an opportunity for Olympians and Youth Olympians, fans, volunteers, influencers, ambassadors, coaches, national federations, many other organisations and the public at large to join the movement and share how they are getting physically active for Olympic Day.