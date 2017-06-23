South Africa: 'Going Nowhere Slowly', Community Rants After Child Murder Case Postponed

Frustration ran high in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday when the case against child murder accused Andrew Plaatjies was postponed again for further investigation.

The 50-year-old, charged with the murder of 13-year-old Rene Roman, appeared via audio visual remand.

This means he was not physically present in court, but appeared from prison via a video link.

"Daar's die vark," [There's the pig] Lavender Hill residents, who filled the court benches, hissed as Plaaitjies stood in the makeshift dock at Pollsmoor Prison, said.

They commented that jail must be treating him well as he straightened his designer sweater.

"Damn murderer. Kyk hoe lyk die ding," [Just look at him] one woman said before court orderlies warned the public to quiet down.

Prosecutor Phumeza Mtuyedwa-Zondi requested that the matter be remanded for further investigation as forensic and DNA reports were still outstanding.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa postponed the case to July 28.

Roman's decomposing body was found 11 days after her disappearance on March 10 in a Wendy house in St Agatha Street, the same road in which she lived with her family.

The 13-year-old had been helping her mother take washing from the line when she asked to go to the nearby shop to buy chips that day. She was never seen alive again.

Her body was half naked and covered with a carpet when it was found. Her hands and feet had been tied.

Plaatjies was arrested two weeks ago and is charged with her murder.

Some of members of the public wearing pink t-shirts mumbled their frustration as they filed out of the courtroom.

"Hy lewe lekker daar binne terwyl haar familie moet ly. Dan het hy nog geld for Uzzi t-shirts," [He's living a good life inside (prison) while her family has to suffer. He also has money for an Uzzi t-shirt], one man said.

Another expressed her ire that the investigations had not yet been concluded.

"This case is going nowhere slowly. But we will come back month after month. There will be justice for Rene."

News24