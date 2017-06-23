Zimbabwe: War Vets Receive Crutches, Wheelchair

Doves Holdings yesterday donated a wheelchair and six sets of crutches to Mashonaland East chapter of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association to alleviate suffering by disabled members of the organisation.

Speaking during the handover of the materials, Doves Holdings marketing manager Mrs Juliana Maisvoreva, said the gesture was in response to the request for assistance brought forward by the province. "We are making this donation here after the provincial association requested that their members who cannot walk get something to assist them," she said.

"So we have brought these items with the hope that they will help them walk and have the same freedom we have." Mrs Maisvoreva expressed gratitude to war veterans who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and peace in the country.

"We are grateful to you our war veterans who fought gallantly and sacrificed yourselves to the struggle for our independence, which gave us the freedom and peace we now enjoy," she said. "As a business that is responsible, we value community involvement and as such, we responded to your need to provide mobility to your members that were incapacitated during the liberation struggle that brought us our independence.

"It is in that vein that we have designed a policy that caters specifically for you, which is affordable and accords you a dignified funeral." In his acceptance speech, Mashonaland East Provincial war veterans chairman Cde Daniel Sigauke, applauded Doves for the gesture as it was going to capacitate their members.

"This gesture made by Doves assists us a great deal since we have a lot of members who got injured during the liberation struggle and can only walk with the aid of crutches or wheelchairs," he said. "Doves has proven to be our friend whenever we are in need as this is not the first time they have donated to us. They are also helping with the reburial of exhumed remains as well as food, coffins and transportation.

"So we really cherish this relationship that has blossomed and we call upon other corporates to support war veterans whenever they are in need in order to enhance their livelihoods."