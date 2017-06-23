Nigeria: Suspended Ekiti Lawmaker Shuns PDP's Disciplinary Panel

Ado Ekiti — The suspended member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Gboyega Aribisogan, thursday shunned the five-member panel constituted by the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to try him for alleged anti-party activities.

The panel, according to its chairman, Hon Ayodele Michael, waited for over three hours at the PDP's secretariat in Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti but the embattled lawmaker refused to show up.

Other members of the panel were: Hon Bisi Kolawole, the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Olayinka Olomofe, Dapo Olagunju (Secretary) and Tolulope Awoniyi. The factional Chairman of the party, Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase, on

Monday had constituted the panel based on te allegation that the lawmaker was fraternising with members of the opposition.

Aribisogan has been at loggerheads with Governor Ayodele Fayose over accusation that he held a secret meeting with those perceived to be his enemies.

This allegation, which could not be resolved politically, led to his suspension last year October by the state House of Assembly for 181 legislative days, which would expire in August, according tothe Speaker, Hon Kola Oluwawole.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, Ayodele said: "Sadly, Aribisogan didn't show up. We waited for him for hours but he decided not to honour our invitation.

"However, we are writing our report which will be submitted by next week Wednesday to the State Working Committee, because we were given seven days to complete the trial.

"We are going to rely on the paper submitted by the PDP ward and local government chairmen in Ijesa Isu Ekiti and Ikole Local Government respectively as regards his conduct over the allegation.

He was alleged to be engaging in act that were injurious to our party and that we are addressing.

"The two chairmen had submitted their reports and it was on that we are basing our report and after the submission, the SWC will take appropriate action," he said.

Meanwhile, Aribisogan while appearing on a private radio station on Tuesday accused the panel of bias, saying he can't get justice from them.

He said the party can't accuse him based on hearsay and impression that he was having problem with the governor, describing the invitiation as the highest point of political victimisation and vindictiveness against an innocent man.