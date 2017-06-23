The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has announced Winifrida Niyitegeka to replace late MP Francoise Mukayisenga who passed away on June 11.

A statement issued yesterday by NEC indicates that Niyitegeka was number 50 on the provisional list of next in line candidates of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF)-Inkotanyi political party.

Mukayisenga passed away from Rwanda Military Hospital, Kanombe, where she had been admitted. She had been a Member of Parliament since 2003 when she joined on the RPF party ticket.

Her replacement, Niyitegeka, is a former lawmaker herself, who had served in the Lower House in the previous Assembly from 2008 to 2013. She comes from the Southern Province.