Rwanda: Military Tribunal Vice President, Judge Sworn In

The Prime Minister Anastase Murekezi on Thursday presided over the swearing in of Lt. Col Deo Rusizana and Capt. Gerald Ntaganira, respectively as vice president and judge at the military tribunal.

After the swearing in, the duo committed to serve the country, protect the rights of humankind, and work in the general interest of the people of Rwanda.

The two were appointed last month during a cabinet meeting that was chaired by President Paul Kagame.

The swearing in was witnessed by Defence Minister, Gen James Kabarebe, RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Patrick Nyamvumba, Maj. Gen Andrew Kagame, the president of the Military Tribunal, Brig Gen. John Bagabo the president of Military High Court among others.

Murekezi advised the officers sworn in to be characterized by integrity, discipline and accountability as well as working hard and be exemplary to others.

Murekezi told them not to deceive Rwandans who trusted in them and gave such responsibilities.

"Your commitment should bear fruits for all to see. You should strive to promote the interests of the public that we all serve. Your work requires high level of integrity, accountability and hardworking to ensure speedy delivery of justice," he said.

He also challenged them to embrace technology during their respective duties saying that this makes work easier and saves time.

"Rwanda Defense Force is known for its high level of discipline, you should uphold this virtue; deliver better services so that your work brings positive contribution to justice,"Murekezi added.

Rusizana, the vice president of the Military Tribunal, said that he will use his experience and be conscious to deliver significant contribution to the country's judiciary.