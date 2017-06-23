Ethiopia: Let's Fight Metaphobia

opinion

Life is all about being flexible and perceiving its positive sides. This could only happen if one fills his heart with positive thoughts and learn how to make lemonade when life throws lemons at him. Dear reader, this piece is not written to preach or to impose my thoughts up on you. It is written only to reflect my feeling.

As a human being, live in a developing nation, we have lots of challenges. We may have challenges of financial scarcity, unemployment, housing issues, unresolved political or religious matters and other unsatisfied desires. But, the most serious and dangerous challenge we have is, pessimism. The tendency to look what is in hand as inferior and considering what is not possessed as superior.

We all have heard that "Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder". Yes, it is relative. For me, it is not only beauty but also life. Whenever I accept what I already have in hand, life will be so sweeter and precious. However, when I became too conservative, pessimist and needy, I will start to hate my life. I will consider almost every day as a doomsday. Well, I am not fooling myself or creating a comfort zone for my weakness. I try all my best to achieve what I desire.

Lately, I was listening to a certain motivational speaker talking about shifting mental attitude to shift one's life style. This person was talking about that our mind is a fertile soil. If we sow a good seed we can reap a good result. However, according to him, despite the fact that we sow good ones, sometimes, we may also come across with weeds that needs to be plunk out. Likewise, our mind is always ready to accept both positive as well as negative ideas. Whenever I tell myself "I am depressed" I will be depressed. Whenever I think life is harsh, it will keep on being harsh on me. However, if I think the other way round, I can create a good mood for myself. After all, am not I the one who decide what to sow in my mind? My mind is my private authority. No one has right to sow weed upon my mind. No one has power to impose his/ her political ideology or religious thoughts upon me. As a sole owner of this fertile 'soil', it is only me who got all the power over it.

We have heard a lot about the Japanese kaizen philosophy. I had also attended some of this training. Kaizen (Continuous Improvement) is a strategy where employees at all levels of a company work together proactively to achieve regular, incremental improvements to the manufacturing process. In a sense, it combines the collective talents within a company to create a powerful engine for improvement

Well, as far as I believe, Kaizen starts at the heart (mind). When one has an orderly mind he will have orderly life. When he/she has got a positive thinking mind continuous improvement will be ensured. In order to have an orderly life one is not expected to be rich or a boss. The only thing he needs to have is an open mind that is acceptable to new change. However, when one loses his/her mind to Metathesiophobia or metaphobia no earthly things can change him.

"Deep renewal" or reformation is the other word that impresses me most. This is a concept that has a vision of transforming the mental attitude of civil servants into a better direction. This "deep renewal" had been conducted in almost all government offices from top to down. Using this concept, the ruling party has indeed brought several changes. There are indications of change in several public offices where the reformation has brought a genuine change. But, there are also some individuals victims of Metathesiophobia or metaphobia. For this individuals change is in their tongue not in their mind. These individuals have a comfort zone that they do not wish to disrupt by bringing anything unfamiliar into their lives.

I feel that most civil servants have used the moment to "renew their heart" to externalize problems instead of internalizing it. I also feel that, most of us criticize ourselves superficially. We have used that special opportunity to "insult" or judge others instead of judging ourselves.

During the late deep reformation, I was able to see my weakness as well as others. I believe that criticism is the spice of life. This is particularly true for a country that is striving to build democracy and make poverty a thing of the past. However, if deep renewal or kaizen are a one week forcible training they cannot be fruitful; if deep renewal is not out of clean heart it would be a cancer to the political economy of the nation. What is more, if this kind of God sent opportunity is used to show one's "sharp tongue" against others it can be a cancer to the growing democracy.

We all have social and moral obligations to build a strong nation. This strong nation cannot be build out of self interest or "sharp tongue" but, sharp mind- a mind that is not possessed by metaphobia. We cannot build a strong nation with fear of change. Transformation, be it at individual level or at the national level needs commitment, passion and love. There should be commitment to change and love among each other. I am not talking about the superficial love. I am talking about a genuine love that a given civil servant loves his fellow brother or sister.

My experience as a civil servant has showed me how difficult it is to live with some individuals whose heart is filled with hatred, grouping and prejudice. How could we serve the public while we are running to serve our individual interest at the expense of others? Why do we keep on thinking negative thoughts while we can lead a positive life? If thinking positive did not cost us anything why should we keep on thinking negative? I think the creator of the universe has made this beautiful planet out of love; out of passion.

We, Ethiopians, are striving to build economically strong nation. This growing economy needs morally responsible citizen who love and respect his/her neighbor. This growing needs change agents not metaphobia.