22 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Demining Plays Key Role in Country's Development - Minister

Luanda — The minister and chief of President Civil House Manuel da Cruz Neto, said Thursday that the country's reconstruction and economic development could not be possible with millions of landmines implanted during the Civil war ended in 2002.

The official was speaking on behalf of the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, at the opening of the National Demining Conference, running in Luanda as from 22nd to 23rd June under the motto "Angola free of landmines, towards development" .

He also said it was necessary to demine the territory for the construction and recovery of infrastructure, agricultural and livestock production and the construction of other equipment necessary for the materialization of projects and programs of public and private initiative.

Manuel da Cruz Neto considered that demining was a huge task that required the expenditure of large sums, technical training of experts in the field and the establishment and implementation in the time and space of several programs.

The official said the demining process is running by various international organizations representatives in the 18 provinces.

The event is being attended by members of the Government, church Leaders and other individuals.

