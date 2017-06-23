Kenya: Mathew Sawe Triumphs, but Fails to Hit Worlds Mark

Africa high jump champion Matthew Sawe reigned supreme during the Kenyan trials on Friday, winning his event in 2.20m but fell short of qualifying for the World Championships due August 4-13 in London.

Sawe, the five-time national champion, edged out Andersen Muiruri and Macinon Cheruiyot, who scaled identical 2.05m.

However, Sawe now banks of the wild card from the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) to make it to his maiden appearance at the World Championships by virtue of being the Africa champion.

Sawe also banked on the wild card to make it to the Rio Olympic Games but the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) failed to lobby for his case.

"I can only keep my fingers crossed and wait for the IAAF decision," said Sawe, who hopes to the first Kenyan to grace the World Championships in the event. "I will keep on training and hope for the best."

Head coach Julius Kirwa confirmed Friday that they have written to IAAF and hope for a positive response before the qualifying deadline on July 23. "His appearance at the world event will inspire and motive him to post better results," said Kirwa.