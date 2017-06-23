Ethiopia: Towards Optimal Utilization of Livestock Sector

The rapid economic and population growth in developing countries caused an unprecedented demand for livestock products. The demand is estimated to grow year in and year out and could hit 70% over the coming 30 years, as documents show.

Though Ethiopia has the largest inventory of livestock in Africa, its contribution to the GDP, food and nutritional security has remained dwarf.

With a view to addressing this discrepancy, Ethiopian animal scientists made a profound discussion with their counterparts drawn from all over the world on ways of ensuring productivity in the livestock sector. The 7th International livestock Cooperation Workshop which took place recently in Addis Ababa facilitated this platform.

Constraints in terms of finance, technology as well as skilled human power were among the critical bottlenecks identified in the course of the event.

Harmeya Trading General Manager and Ethiopian Livestock Production Export Association Chairperson Dr Kumlachew Belay highlighted that these obstructive factors could be tackled through revisiting policy directions.

He also added that rigorous deliberation among the sector's players, including investors and government bodies, can usher in the optimal utilization of the sector by 2035.

These players would see into the practical challenges and come up with solutions that maximize benefits from the sector. Indeed, the private sector is somewhat novice, he said, mentioning that it only engaged in exporting meat and meat products for the last two decades. For him, this experience was full of challenges, and at times resulted in unfavorable situations.

But now, most Middle Eastern countries have resumed importing Ethiopian meet and meet products. "Ethiopian meet export makes it way to countries like Oman, Yemen, and Egypt." The different measures taken so far have helped the country to earn more foreign currency despite disproportionate compared to the country's vast potential.

To press on this move by ensuring healthy cattle population, the government has constructed quarantine at Mille in Afar region. And there is hope that the sector would show better performance through the private sector's increased engagements.

Livestock and Fishery State Minister Dr. Misrak Mekonen build on this as she said the establishment of the ministry proves that the sector received much attention at senior level.

The sector's contribution to food security, foreign trade and environmental as well as natural resources development has clearly been understood, she added.

"The goals laid in the second Growth and Transformation Plan are being implemented with increased vigor."

Private sector and pastoral community development are at the heart of the ministry's executions, as she pointed out, adding replicating other developing countries' best practices is taken as a possible option. Ethiopia could also draw practices from Botswana- a country that exports standard livestock to European market- to assist the private sectors' performance.

This development came on top of government's new policy aimed at transforming the sector, mentioned Dr. Tomas Chernet, Ministry Policy Adviser.

Such profound discussions among sector's intellectuals have also brought tangible results, he explained, disclosing that a national livestock master plan would come to force soon.

The master plan intends to benefit all involved in the sector's development directly and indirectly. It also helps to curb trans-boundary animal diseases.

As small scale livestock farming is the dominant practice, a great deal of work need be done to align it with market demands. Pastoral communities would also improve their lives engaging in market oriented livestock production.

The government also put mechanism in place to tackle illegal livestock trading, and to penetrate the international market at a competitive price

As the country aims both to improve the pastoral community and foreign earning from the sector, a prevention-oriented livestock healthcare system is being pursued besides availing water and pasture for the animals. Moreover, the all-round efforts to ensure quality in the livestock value chain have borne encouraging results. Provided that the efforts continue receiving attention from government and development partners, the huge livestock population could help ensure food security at national level while supplying standard meet and meet products to the Middle Eastern and Europeans markets.