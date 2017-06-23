23 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Hailemariam Congratulates New Saudi Crown Prince

By Bilal Derso

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalgen congratulated Saudi Arabia's new crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud yesterday.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Office, the Premier expressed strong beliefs to the new crown prince about transforming of the two countries historical relations into new heights.

Hailemariam stated the long standing people-to-people and economic ties between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia would also be invigorated.

The Premier wished health for Prince Mohammed and success for his vision for Saudi Arabia and the region.

Replacing Muhammad bin Nayef, Prince Mohammed appointed as crown prince and deputy prime minister of Saudi Arabia on June 21,2017.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia recently concluded the long-awaited labour recruitment agreement.

Saudi Arabia is among the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with Ethiopia and opened its embassy in Addis Ababa in 1948.

