Nigeria: Niger Govt Seeks Release of Ecological Funds to Tackle Flood, Erosion

Minna — The Niger State Government thursday appealed to the federal government to release money from the ecological fund to it for the government to tackle series disasters facing many communities in the state.

The ecological problems facing some communities in the state heightened recently when heavy rains led to the flooding of many towns and villages resulting in destruction of roads and bridges as well as farmlands.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, said after inspecting the collapsed bridge along old Mypa road in Minna yesterday, the magnitude of the disaster so far was beyond the financial capability of the state government.

"We are appealing to the federal government to release money to us from the ecological fund to enable us solve these problems.

"Most of our people are now suffering as a result of one ecological problem, as a responsive and responsible government we should immediately tackle what has caused their problems."

Vatsa said the heavy rains this year have washed away many roads, bridges and culverts requiring urgent attention, saying more rain is expected in the coming weeks.

The commissioner promised the federal government that whatever money was given to the state would be judiciously utilised for the purpose intended.

He said but for former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, who started the construction of drainage around Minna the state capital would have been washed away by flood.

Vatsa therefore told those leaving in the riverine areas of the state and those near drainages to temporarily relocate to the upland to avoid flooding.