Seven Zanu-PF members in Chitungwiza on Wednesday appeared in court for allegedly attacking MDC-T activists during a Nyau dance festival last Saturday near Unit N Police Station.

The group is also accused of stoning a house belonging to 70-year-old Mrs Anna Mutara, damaging 13 windowpanes and three French doors. However, the seven told Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso that it was them who were attacked by MDC-T mem- bers.

They are Tinashe Chitsere (27), Charles Sixpence (35), Jackson Mpofu (33), Kephas Maramba (33), Gift Square (33), Peter Anusa (27) and Riodrick Ndiraire (33).

$30 bail

They were represented by lawyer Mr Albert Nyikadzino. They pleaded not guilty to the charges. Mr Mudzongachiso remanded them to July 10 on $30 bail each.

They were ordered to report once a fortnight at Chitungwiza Police Station and to reside at their respective addresses. In their bail application, Mr Nyikadzino told the court that his clients were on the receiving end of the alleged attack and were surprised to be in court.

"The allegations are a fabrication. The accused are Zanu-PF members while the complainants belong to MDC-T," said Mr Nyika- dzino. "The complainants invaded the place where the accused were holding a Nyau dance festival, which was sanctioned by the police.

"The accused were attacked by the complainants who were clad in their party T-shirts. It's unfortunate that the accused, who were at the receiving end, are in court today. The accused reported the matter to the police and investigations are underway."

Prosecuting, Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa told the court that Square is employed by Chitungwiza Municipality. It is alleged that around 11am the seven approached the com- plainants.

They attacked Concilia Malunga and struck Moses Mutambo with a stone. The court heard that they also attacked Liberty Mugabe near Zvido Shopping Centre in Unit N and kicked him all over his body.

They allegedly punched Getrude Mucharide and started throwing bricks at house number 12569 Unit N.

The damage to the house was estimated at $150 and was still to be repaired.