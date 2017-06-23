Kenya: Greensharks, Warriors Face-Off in Hockey League

Second-placed Greensharks will be out to end Butali Sugar Warriors' nine-match unbeaten run this evening when the two sides clash in the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League at City Park Stadium.

Ten matches are on the cards this weekend at the City Park Stadium - five on Saturday and another five on Sunday.

On-form USIU Spartans battle Strathmore University Scorpions in Sunday's top drawer in the women's league, as bottom-placed Technical University of Kenya lock horns with USIU men's team.

Attention will however be on the clash between Greensharks and third-placed Butali as they bid to close the gap on leaders Kenya Police. Sharks are on 26 points, eight behind Police and one ahead of Butali.

Sharks, who finished fourth last season, will be out to exact revenge on Butali, who beat them 2-0 in last season's play-off semi-finals. Sharks coach Ben Owaga expects a tough encounter but he believes his players can deliver the three points.

"Both teams have title ambitions and therefore the matches promises to be closely fought. Butali have exceptional players and we need to be alert at all times," Owaga said.

MUST-WIN

Owaga will start with the team that won 2-1 away to Western Jaguars last Saturday meaning Leon Magomere will star upfront alongside Alex Kubasu.

Butali on the other hand will be aiming to keep their unbeaten run in check as they aim to reclaim second spot.

Butali coach Godfrey Wakachunga has a fully fit squad to choose from and will decide who between Pius Ratori and Evanson Ngoya will start in goal.

"This is a must-win match but Sharks are on form and we will need to be on top of our game. We have got to get early goals to kill them off," the tactician said.

Emmanuel Simiyu will be Butali's main attacking threat.

There will be no love lost as Spartans and Scorpions clash in the university derby. Spartans are on a good run after winning their last six matches to sit in second place.

They are on 21 points, six behind leaders Telkom and five ahead of fourth placed Scorpions. A win for Spartans will move them to within three points of Orange on the standings. The John Kabuu-coached Spartans hit nine past Multimedia in their last encounter.

Scorpions defence will need to be wary of internationals Rhoda Kuria, Sandara Vodoti and skipper Beatrice Mbugua, who have impressed for Spartans this season.

Scorpions have not been in action for three weeks and will welcome back dependable defender Winnie Odongo for the clash.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium)

Saturday

Premier women: Strathmore v Multimedia- 10am

National men: Impala v Daystar University- 12noon, Dedan Kimathi v Kabarak- 2pm

Premier Men: Parkroad Badgers v KCAU- 4pm, Butali v Greensharks- 6pm

Sunday

National men: UON v Kabarak- 9am, Gorilla v Parkroad Tigers- 1pm

Premier women: Strathmore v USIU Spartans - 11am

Premier Men: KU Vultures v Sikh Union- 3pm, USIU v TUK -5pm