23 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: City Declares War On Rhinos

By Paul Mundandi

Harare City coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube has declared he wants to stop high-riding Black Rhinos when the two teams meet in a Premiership tie at Morris Depot on Sunday.

The army side have taken everyone by surprise with their strong showing. "Saturday is my birthday and all I am demanding from my players is a perfect birthday present," said Ncube. "I want to celebrate with them, I want to celebrate with the executive and I want to celebrate with the fans and my technical team.

"I now feel that I am part and parcel of Harare City and I am feeling the love. I am enjoying the love and my stay and the confidence is slowly coming up. The team was sinking and it's now rising.

"I have made the players believe, I have made the executive believe. Management is supporting us financially, spiritually and emotionally. Our fans are travelling at the back of a lorry and will not stop singing until the end of the match.

"Ndiri kudawo kuti pfee pamamonya ipapo." The former Premiership Coach of the Year is working very well with Mike Madzivanyika and he is still assessing whether he can add another member to his technical team.

Fixtures

Tomorrow

Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), FC Platinum v Tsholotsho (Mandava)

Sunday

How Mine v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bantu Rovers v Chapungu (Luveve), Triangle United v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Hwange v Shabanie Mine (Colliery), Black Rhinos v Harare City (Morris Depot), Dynamos v Bulawayo City (NSS)

Tuesday

Yadah v CAPS United (Morris Depot)

