23 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Security Chiefs Warn Politicians Over KDF Rigging Claim

By Fred Mukinda

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will remain apolitical in August 8 General Election, security chiefs have said.

Cabinet secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Defence) and Joseph Nkaissery (Interior) and Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe spoke with one voice and warned that the military should not be dragged into election contests.

National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga had accused the ruling Jubilee party of planning to use the military, police and National Intelligence Service to rig the August 8 general election.

He alleged military officers are being trained to man the polls as officials.

"KDF will as always remain apolitical during the electoral process. They will discharge their mandate without fear favour or ill will. KDF will not run in the face of intimidation from any quarter, "Ms Omamo said.

General Mwathethe said the personnel under him would meet the expectations of all Kenyans before during and after elections.

Mr Nkaissery said the military are trained to be brave and therefore would not be intimidated by anybody while discharging their constitutional mandate.

They spoke at the end of joint training by security agencies at Embakasi Garrison.

