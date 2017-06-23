Ethiopia: China Remains to Be Reliable Partner to Ethiopia - Chinese FM

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn discussed with Chinese Foreign Minister Wan Yi on ways to furthering the practical transformation of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Wan Yi said that Ethiopia and China are strategic partners and his country will continue to support Ethiopia to build capacity thereby accelerating its industrialization.

He said his country is providing support for human resource development that can realize and advance the development of the country.

"China-Ethiopia friendship has withstood the test of history and we will continue to be the most reliable partner to Ethiopia," he noted.

With the support of Ethiopian government, Addis Ababa-Djibuti railway will provide a comprehensive operation to accelerate Ethiopian economy, he said.

According to him, China will continue supporting Ethiopia's role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ministry Asia and Oceania Affairs Director General, Tsegab Kebebew said the two leaders deliberated on ways of further elevating the strategic partnership that was endorsed by the two governments a month ago.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu has also discussed with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on bolstering the bilateral and multilateral relations.

Dr. Workneh said China pledged to support Ethiopia particularly in improving or scaling up investment in the industrial parks.

The recently held ' Belt and Road' forum has given impetus to the two countries friendship to grow in to comprehensive strategic partnership for cooperation.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi also reaffirmed that China is committed to support Ethiopia's strives towards industrialization.

China's higher education institutions will also work in youth's capacity building and the aviation industry is the two countries new cooperation sector, it was noted.

The Ministers emphasized that the two countries cooperation is growing from time to time and the main objective of the Minister's visit is a way forward towards the realization of the Belt and Road Initiative agreements, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem, who attended the discussion.