Liberia: Friday Is 'National Public Service Day' - a 'Working Holiday'

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has by Proclamation declared Friday, June 23, as "National Public Service Day", which is to be observed throughout the country as a "Working Holiday".

The Day serves as a platform for the public service to showcase best practices and innovation, recognize and reward exceptional initiatives in the Public Sector as well as promote professionalism and integrity in service delivery.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Liberia will join Member States of the African Union in the celebration of the African Public Service Day under the continental theme: "Entrenching a Citizen-Centered Service Delivery Culture: Partnering with the Youth for Africa's Transformation," and the national theme: "The Role of Youth in Public Service Delivery."

The Liberian president has called upon all government ministries, agencies and bureaus concerned, to join the Civil Service Agency in executing appropriate programs befitting the occasion.

The African Union adopted a Resolution declaring June 23 of each year as African Public Service Day to be celebrated by Member States in recognition of the value and virtue of service.