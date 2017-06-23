22 June 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Friday Is 'National Public Service Day' - a 'Working Holiday'

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has by Proclamation declared Friday, June 23, as "National Public Service Day", which is to be observed throughout the country as a "Working Holiday".

The Day serves as a platform for the public service to showcase best practices and innovation, recognize and reward exceptional initiatives in the Public Sector as well as promote professionalism and integrity in service delivery.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Liberia will join Member States of the African Union in the celebration of the African Public Service Day under the continental theme: "Entrenching a Citizen-Centered Service Delivery Culture: Partnering with the Youth for Africa's Transformation," and the national theme: "The Role of Youth in Public Service Delivery."

The Liberian president has called upon all government ministries, agencies and bureaus concerned, to join the Civil Service Agency in executing appropriate programs befitting the occasion.

The African Union adopted a Resolution declaring June 23 of each year as African Public Service Day to be celebrated by Member States in recognition of the value and virtue of service.

Liberia

U.S. Embassy Lacks Trust in Liberian Security Over Stolen Vehicles Saga?

The trial has commenced and lawyers representing the Republic of Liberia are expected to produce the seven vehicles… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.