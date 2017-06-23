Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Dedicates Several Projects in Bong

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is in Bong County to appreciate citizens of the county for their support to her administration and helping to maintain the peace in Liberia.

The president is also dedicating several development projects implemented from the County and Social Development Funds, the National Budget and donor- supported projects.

The projects include the Belefanai Commissioner Residence and Health Center, the commissioner residence and Duta Town Hall in Kpaii District and the Mano-winsue Clinic and Community Hall.

At three separate town hall meetings in Zota, Kpaii and Jorquelleh District Two on Wednesday, June 21, President Sirleaf thanked the citizens for keeping the peace and supporting government in its development drive.

She said her visit was also intended to listen to the concerns of the citizens and find out whether their children are well and in school.

She thanked the women of Bong County for being strong and taking the lead in supporting the education of their children along with their husbands.

In return, the citizens thanked the president for the numerous development projects undertaken in their different communities under the Unity Party-led government.

The citizens said President Sirleaf will be remembered for the many development projects and maintenance of peace and stability in Liberia.

President Sirleaf's visit will continue Thursday in Suakoko and Yellequelleh districts, where she will dedicate the commissioner residences in Suakoko and Gbartala; the Salala Clinic Annex and hold town hall discussions with residents and citizens of Sanoyea and Fuamah districts.