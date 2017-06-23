Nigeria: Lagos Police Keep Mum Over Alleged Kidnappers' Threat to Storm Badagry School

The Lagos State Police Command thursday kept mum over the alleged letter sent to the Lagos State Model College, Kankon, Badagry by a gang of kidnappers, threatening to abduct some students and staff of the school.

The letter, which purportedly emanated from the same gang who had earlier stormed the Lagos State Model College Igbonla, was said to have created palpable tension in the school.

This is coming on the heels of the continued hostage of the six students from Igbonla college, who were abducted from their school premises about a month ago.

According to reports, the kidnappers in the letters sent to both the junior and senior sections of the college, had threatened to abduct not just the students but also the staff.

The content of the said letter purportedly read: "Kidnappers are visiting the school the same way we did at Igbonla, Epe. We are going to capture three pupils from senior school and three from junior school.

"We are kidnapping both principals. We are coming in two days time. No security put in place will stop us from gaining entry and fulfilling our mission as stated in this letter. Be expecting us!"

Although the security agencies and the state government were said to have been alerted, it did little to douse the fear of the students, their parents or even the staff

Even with the security presence, the parents expressed fear that the low school fence and bushes at the back of the premises would aid the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the Parents Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman, Mr. Wale Alao, said the case has been reported to Area K Command, Badagry.

He said: "We have been trying to beef up security. The state government sent policemen and military personnel. The school also employed some vigilantes to secure the school, especially at night.

"I learnt that the deputy governor is aware. The school is a little bit far from the waterside, but we must not leave anything to chance."

When contacted, the state Police spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, kept mum on the issue.

As at press time, he was yet to reply to the text message sent to his phone, neither did he debunk or confirm the allegations.