23 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Appellate Court Holds IEBC Chair Cannot Alter Constituency Presidential Vote Tally

By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — The Court of Appeal on Friday upheld the High Court's finding that the Presidential election results as announced by the 290 constituency returning officers are final.

The bench of five unanimously found that to give the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission the power to alter or vary the results after they are electronically submitted to the national tallying centre would fly in the face of the Constitution.

A Constitution, they were at pains to point out, borne out of the hard-won lessons of the 1992, 1997 and 2008 post-election violence that was rooted in a lack of confidence in the final presidential election result.

"There is no doubt from the architecture of the laws we have considered that the people of Kenya did not intend to vest or concentrate such sweeping and boundless powers in one individual."

