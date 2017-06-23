Nigeria: Govt Declares June 26, 27 Public Holidays

Abuja — The federal government has declared, June 26 and 27, as public holidays to mark Eid-el Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), who made the declaration on behalf of the government, enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation in its march to nationhood.

Dambazau urged all Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria which guarantees fundamental freedoms, including the right of residence in any part of the country, as enshrined in the constitution.

The minister who reaffirmed the determination of the administration to protect all lives and property of Nigerians, added that the will of the administration should not be tested as to its capability to deploy security agencies to deal with any individual or group that may threaten the corporate existence of the nation, as well as the peaceful co-existence of the people.

He further promised the government's resolve to be just and fair to all.