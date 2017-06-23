Botswana: UB, Chinese Universities Collaborate in Research

Gaborone — A delegation from Fujian Medical University of China paid a courtesy call on the University of Botswana (UB) acting vice chancellor, Professor Kgomotso Moahi on Tuesday to discuss progress made in the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) they signed in October 2015.

The MoU aims to foster collaborations in areas of research projects, exchange of staff and students, joint scientific publications as well as grants for research and other projects.

The delegation will also identify areas where immediate implementation may be facilitated.

The delegation included among others Fujian University vice president Professor Xu Lin, director of the Department of Clinical Medicine Yao Huaying, Dr Lin Jiacheng, research fellow with the key laboratory of gastrointestinal cancer.

The UB faculty of Medicine dean, Professor Mathew Tanko said the Fujian Medical University and the UB signed MoU would benefit the Faculty of Medicine and Faculty of Health Sciences.

Addressing the delegation, Prof. Moahi said the UB prides itself with the partnerships they engaged in with other universities for the betterment of the institution.

Prof. Moahi said the partnership between the UB and the Fujian Medical University was important hence an effort to develop the two faculties.

She said they were very selective when engaging in partnerships because they wanted a living MoU.

Prof. Moahi noted that Botswana has challenges in human capital adding that she was optimistic that China would help them feel that gap in terms of exchange.

She said she was looking forward to hearing great outcomes from the discussions of the MoU, because there was a lot to learn from the Fujian Medical University.

For his part, Fujian Medical University vice president, Prof Xu Lin said the Fujian Medical University was located in the South Eastern China, Fujian Province, which has a widely recognised close relationship with Botswana.

He said the province usually send medical teams to Botswana, noting that since 1981 more than 400 medical staffs were sent, 100 among them were from affiliated hospitals whereas majority graduated from their university.

Prof Xu Lin also said in 2011, the Fujian doctors successfully conducted "sight restoration Action" in Botswana.

He said clinical teachers were selected in 2015 as a way of implementing the MoU, but the work did not go well for various reasons.

Prof Xu however said Dr Tanko attended the international symposium on Gastrointestinal Cancer laboratory where the possible scientific research cooperation between the two universities was discussed.

He was hopeful that the partnership would be fruitful. BOPA

Source : BOPA