Botswana: Coca Cola, Bisa Renew Relations

Gaborone — Assistant Minister of Basic Education Moiseraele Goya says the relationship between Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) and COPA Coca-Cola dates back to more than 20 years in different formats.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the COPA Coca-Cola soccer tournament sponsorship of P800 000, Goya said COPA Coca-Cola has seen it necessary to continuously support the development of football in secondary schools in Botswana.

He said BISA had achieved greatness and growth as an arm of the ministry because its team from Coca-Cola had kept the dream of their predecessors and Coca-Cola International brand which was to unearth talent.

Goya said the event came after another arrangement which was signed nearly four years ago inwhich COPA Coca-Cola committed to helping in the development of football of boys and girls of under 15 years adding that they went an extra mile by taking the under 17 boys and girls category which initially was not in their plan.

He said the contribution of Coca-Cola Company would go a long way in moulding and creating a path to the future for the children.

Goya said because of Botswana's small market, it was difficult to find companies that were ready to commit their financial resources with a hope to get returns through being marketed by such an arrangement. He called upon BISA president to jealously guard the relation so that in the end COPA Coca-Cola would not hesitate to re-engage them in the future when the agreement came to an end.

On the other hand, he urged Botswana Football Association to make use of this opportunity to further enhance its reputation by working closer to BISA and COPA Coca-Cola so that the football vehicle they were driving reached all corners of the country and create millionaires out of this partnership. BOPA.

Source: BOPA