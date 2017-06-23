Nigeria: ART Lauds Presidency's Plan to Revamp Aviation Sector

Aviation Round Table (ART), a think-tank body in the industry has commended the Presidency for the recently issued Executive Orders designed to facilitate the ease of doing business in the aviation sector of the economy as well as the dismantling of the "dash table " (checked in baggage screening tables) at the nation's international airports, which it said has improved passenger facilitation.

In a statement signed by the secretary of the group, Fidel Olu Ohunayo , ART urged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the unions to desist from "embarrassing the country" with acts of barricading Check- in- Counters of airlines in order to collect outstanding payments. Rather, the ART said that the agencies should develop efficient and effective ways of collecting dues, rates and remittances from operators in the industry rather than strong arm tactics that could lead to break down of law and order in the airport environment.

"The internal communication system among all agencies involved in the management of the air navigational services should be immediately overhauled for a modern technology driven with accurate and effective communication system to promote aviation safety. The communication gap often exhibited between airline operators and Air Traffic Controllers has variously resulted in instances of Air and Ground Returns, abortion/cancelation of flights with attendant jeopardy to flight safety and financial losses to airline operators who are the raison d'etre," ART said.

It also called on the aviation agencies to diligently discharge their duties to operators in the industry by ensuring that air navigational services and ground handling services both at the point of departure and destination are more efficient in order to prevent incidences of flight clearance /approval at departure and denial of landing rights at destination, adding that a strict enforcement of the rules bolstered by the imposition of appropriate sanctions for defaulting agency or persons could address this unwholesome operational safety lapse.

"The agencies, which render services at a fee should also be insured; while also compensating for financial losses resulting from negligence and failure to discharge responsibilities to operators, clients or passengers. This is the hallmark of corporate governance and ease of doing business," the group said.