Botswana: Khama Back From Sweden

Gaborone — President Khama has returned home following a three-day official visit in Sweden at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Sweden, Mr Stefan Lofven.

The main focus of the summit is to consider the report of the SACU council of ministers on progress made in implementing the road to re-invigorate the SACU work programme.

It aimed at strengthening the existing strong bonds of friendship and fruitful cooperation' between Botswana and Sweden, which date back to the formative years of Botswana's independence in 1966.

Sweden has played a critical role in Botswana's development trajectory, particularly in rural development, it notes.

The visit serves to deepen bilateral cooperation in critical areas which includes human resource development, poverty eradication, health, environmental protection, tourism development, trade and investment as well as cultural exchanges.

Source : BOPA